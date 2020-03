Curse my speedy metabolism, for I will never be an effective Sumo wrestler. But now at least I can live vicariously through these little R/C sumo's. You get your very own ring, two wrestlers and two remotes. Now all you need is 10 AAA batteries and you're ready to wrestle.

On another note, during the slow-motion scene at the end of the video did anyone notice anything strange about the sumo's feat? Yeah, weird.

Sumo wrestling dolls that mean business [Shiny Shiny via IWantOneOfThose.com]