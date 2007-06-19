Radical Ceiling Fan Blade Mocks Nature

We've been doing the ceiling fan thing all wrong for all these years. Turns out the best design for a fan blade is to twist it into the shape of a seed pod from a Sycamore tree. Spin it around at just 70 to 130 revs per minute, and you get the same airflow as a regular fan cranking its heart out at twice that speed. We're also digging its weirdo looks, too.

You can get these in Australia, but expect this technology to spread far and wide before too long. Someday all fan blades will be made this way. Hey, somebody, pick up this blade design for a PC case fan, and then half the RPMs will equal half the noise.

Product Page [Sycamore Ceiling Fan, via Treehugger]