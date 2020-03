These R2-D2 speakers aren't shipping until December, but you don't have to be Yoda to work out that they'll sell out like gâteaux chauds once the galaxies and their girlfriends get to know about them. Sound quality isn't great and the 4.7-inch droid connects via a 3.5-mm audio cable (USB connection is, as yet, unconfirmed). Each speaker costs $20 (so order two if you want a pair) and it comes in red or blue.

Product Page [Seamless Tech via Slashgear]