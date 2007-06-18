R2-D2 Joins the Steampunk Craze

Steampunk this, steampunk that, even steampunk Star Trek and now steampunk Star Wars. This is R2S2, a working steam version of everyone's favorite astromechanical droid created by I-Wei Huang. It won't be able to calculate a hyperspace jump, but it will probably be able plot a Nautilus trip across some subterranean sea under Australia.

Or at least it looks like it can, which is all that matters with all the artifacts that Wired has collected into a gallery. Here are our favorites, including a Gilliamesque Macintosh SE, but check out their gallery for other wonders, like the Original Model 420 Pneumatiform Infumationizer.

Steam-Driven Dreams: The Wondrously Whimsical World of Steampunk [Wired]