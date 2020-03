In the new version of iChat coming with Leopard, you can make yourself look like a hologram, as from Star Wars. Yes, nerds, Apple and Star Wars are combined in a way that let's you be in the action. Except your messages won't be about your home planet being in danger, but more of the "hey mom, bring home some ice cream for dinner, I plan on playing World of Warcraft all night and need sugar for energy" variety. May the force be with you, indeed.