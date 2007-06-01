Quick Read Verizon G'zOne Type-S Review and Gallery (Verdict: Awesome Exterior, Boring Innards)

We posted a teaser about the follow-up to the original G'zOne. Today, Verizon Wireless is rolling it out, the G'zOne Type-S, a shock- and weather-resistant baby with some sweet design features built by Casio. Now I can tell you how I really feel about it. Check out the gallery below, then jump for my two cents (and press release with specs).

• Style-wise, it's an exciting phone. It lives somewhere between steampunk and the latter-day Star Wars designs. It's chunky, sure, but in the way that some of those badass watches are. I like the combination of elements: flared sides, a brash monochrome circular outer screen, the offset "eyes" (camera and LED-photo-flash combo), the arched speaker, and the pocked battery case with a giant metal screw lock.

• It's certainly durable, too. I took it kayaking and left it in my pocket. For the record, I never submerged, but I was not afraid of getting splashed. If you keep the ports for charger, battery case and headphone closed, the phone can withstand heavy rain, unbearable humidity, drops from 1.5 meters and dust. Yes, the dreaded dust.

• In order to keep up with the Joneses, the phone has a full-color TFT screen, but quite frankly, it's the worst screen I've seen in a long time, especially—and here's the weird part—when out of doors, in the elements, where G'zOne is supposed to thrive. Hey, here's a radical thought: how about going military-grade monochrome throughout? I love the bright exterior screen. On the inside, I don't need wallpaper as much as I need the ability to see who is calling me.

• Gripes about the interior screen aside, I also find the phone's innards to be boring old Verizon all over again. I don't so much mind the fact that its 1X (and not EVDO), nor the fact that it has no removable memory card slot for moving photos, but I do hate being reminded that no matter how much the hull design can change, that same interface will be staring up at me when I open the clam.

Here's the bottom line: