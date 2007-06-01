Quick News: Yahoo CTO Heads Out and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Wowza%20water%20lizard.pngGoogle is in the process of acquiring yet another company. This time it's Panoramio, a Spanish photo-sharing website that specializes in location tags for their images.

The Chief Technology Officer for Yahoo, Farzad Nazem, decided to call it quits after a 10-year run. His last day is June 8th, please bring a baked-good or soda.

AT&T is launching an international texting program. Now for $.10 a message or 100 messages for $9.99 a month you can text overseas with confidence. Our question is, why would you sign up for the 100 messages option? Since you only save $.01.

Your inboxes are free! Your inboxes are free! Well not really, but spam master Robert Soloway was arrested. The 27-year-old spammer could be stuck in the slammer until he's 92, if he gets the maximum sentence.– Ben Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

