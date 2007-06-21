Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Quick News: MySpace Goes a Courtin'?

190530.gifLooks like it only took a little while for Yahoo to get their game on after dropping Terry Semel. The word is that they have been in talks with News Corp. for a possible trade. MySpace for a 25% stake in Yahoo ($9.5 billion).

Want another reason to install Safrai for Windows? better color management. Safari handles images differently then most other browsers and the result is a richer image.

A federal judge ordered a stop to all RIAA John Doe lawsuits in New Mexico. That means that the individuals the RIAA wants to charge with copyright infringement get to be involved from the beginning, instead of getting a letter at the end saying "screw you, you owe the RIAA $xxxx.xx".

Texas Instruments is introducing consumer DLP chipsets that will include a new color processing system called BrilliantColor. The technology behind it will allow for color blending of up to six colors instead of three.– Ben Longo

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

