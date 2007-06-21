Quick News: MySpace Goes a Courtin'?

Looks like it only took a little while for Yahoo to get their game on after dropping Terry Semel. The word is that they have been in talks with News Corp. for a possible trade. MySpace for a 25% stake in Yahoo ($9.5 billion).

Want another reason to install Safrai for Windows? better color management. Safari handles images differently then most other browsers and the result is a richer image.

A federal judge ordered a stop to all RIAA John Doe lawsuits in New Mexico. That means that the individuals the RIAA wants to charge with copyright infringement get to be involved from the beginning, instead of getting a letter at the end saying "screw you, you owe the RIAA $xxxx.xx".

Texas Instruments is introducing consumer DLP chipsets that will include a new color processing system called BrilliantColor. The technology behind it will allow for color blending of up to six colors instead of three.