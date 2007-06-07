Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Quick News: Mad Catz Makes a Profit and More

Gogogotrain.pngPeripheral maker Mad Catz made a profit of $6.4 million. If that's true, then peripheral manufacturing is the market to get into. Since I have never touched a MadCatz product that didn't suck, and they're making a profit.

It was bound to happen, there is now at least one Blu-ray players that is cheaper/equal in price than its PS3 brethren. The BDP-S300 is going to be priced at $499, a $100 cheaper than it was originally said to cost.

And the latest effort to show that social-networking is coming to a head, Coca-Cola announced their own networking effort. Only this soda-themed version will be cellphone only.

Google, in a surprise move, picked up software manufacturer PeakStream. Financial details have been hard to come by, but the companies main clame to fame is that it allows for software to benefit from multi-core processors, even when they are designed for single-core systems.– Ben Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

