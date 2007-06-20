Quick News: EMI DRM-less Music Going Stong and More

EMI let out the first bits on what the customers think about DRM-less files. So far? Sales are going great, for instance Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album typically sold 830 units/week with DRM. Now with the new format they're averaging 3,600 units/week. Shizam! YouTube is going international on us. They have now added localized versions of the site to Brazil, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

Why does it always seem like Canada gets the awesome Xbox bundles first? Last generation it was the translucent green Xbox, and now they're getting a 360 bundle that comes with a free copy of Forza 2 (AU: we've got a Forza 2 bundle down here too, for $699.95).

And you knew it was coming, but now it's official. The Kutarag-ster, Ken Kutaragi, had his last day at Sony. Seems like only yesterday he was ushering in the PS1. Memories...