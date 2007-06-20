Quick News: EMI DRM-less Music Going Stong and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

playsation1234.jpgEMI let out the first bits on what the customers think about DRM-less files. So far? Sales are going great, for instance Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album typically sold 830 units/week with DRM. Now with the new format they're averaging 3,600 units/week. Shizam! YouTube is going international on us. They have now added localized versions of the site to Brazil, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.

Why does it always seem like Canada gets the awesome Xbox bundles first? Last generation it was the translucent green Xbox, and now they're getting a 360 bundle that comes with a free copy of Forza 2 (AU: we've got a Forza 2 bundle down here too, for $699.95).

And you knew it was coming, but now it's official. The Kutarag-ster, Ken Kutaragi, had his last day at Sony. Seems like only yesterday he was ushering in the PS1. Memories...– Benjamin Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

