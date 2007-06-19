Quick News: BlockBuster goes Blu-ray and More

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

3447.jpgIn a mainstream blow for HD DVD, Blockbuster formally decided to pickup Blu-ray as it's direction for HD disc rentals. If only there were an online version of Blockbuster that carried both formats...

Google released a new blog focused on public policy today. And imagine this, it seems to be centered around a lot of the concerns people have about Google owning the Universes secrets.

It looks like Joost isn't just looking to take over the online television sector for PC's, but for gadgets and TV's as well. They are tossing around plans to have the application embedded inside everything from HDTV's to a cellphones.

And speaking of incorporating applications into gadgets, Bittorent released their software development kit for consumer electronics. Hopefully this will spark a trend with companies like Lacie or Motorola to add this feature into their upcoming lineup.– Ben Longo

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

