Projection Design Action! 25 is the World's Smallest 1080p DLP...That a Good Thing?

m25-dlp.jpgThe Projection Design Action! 25 is supposedly the world's smallest 1080p projector, at "3.7 inches high, 9.2 inches deep and 10.8 inches wide". Not bad for a full HD DLP rig. It also has HDMI 1.3, 10-bit color processing to go along, as well as a 5x, 7-segment color wheel.

But the press materials are scant. I don't know enough about it to say its a good thing. And from the size, mentioned on other sites as a bragging point, could introduce some design compromise.Does it manage to fit an optical keystone correction system into that smallish chassis? Will the smaller form factor make it a louder setup, since the airflow won't be as generous? Before we get excited, who can tell memore about this thing? –Brian Lam

Projection Design [via Sci Fi Tech Blog]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

