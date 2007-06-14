Projection Design Action! 25 is the World's Smallest 1080p DLP...That a Good Thing?

The Projection Design Action! 25 is supposedly the world's smallest 1080p projector, at "3.7 inches high, 9.2 inches deep and 10.8 inches wide". Not bad for a full HD DLP rig. It also has HDMI 1.3, 10-bit color processing to go along, as well as a 5x, 7-segment color wheel.

But the press materials are scant. I don't know enough about it to say its a good thing. And from the size, mentioned on other sites as a bragging point, could introduce some design compromise.Does it manage to fit an optical keystone correction system into that smallish chassis? Will the smaller form factor make it a louder setup, since the airflow won't be as generous? Before we get excited, who can tell memore about this thing?

Projection Design [via Sci Fi Tech Blog]