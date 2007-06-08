Problems With Blu-ray's BD-J Spec Causes Headaches For Early Adopters

Remember when we talked about inconsistent Blu-ray BD-Java implementation and how it would cause problems for users? This video illustrates what we mean. A guy recorded himself updating the firmware of his Sony Blu-ray player, then attempting to go and play the Liar's Dice game in Pirates of the Caribbean 2. The end result is comical.

This is what we were talking about when we said the changing BD-J spec causes problems for developers when coding. Watch the video and see for yourself.

The HD DVD consortium claims they had nothing to do with the making of this video.