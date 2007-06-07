Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Pretec S-Diamond is the First miCARD Available

pretecmicard.jpgWe too were groaning when the Multimedia Card Association approved yet another memory card standard dubbed the miCARD. But after seeing Pretec's S-Diamond up close, we can kind of see why it's useful.

Similar in theory to the Kingston microSD bundles we looked at yesterday, the miCARD comes with its own USB adapter. In this case, the USB adapter looks like the size and shape of an SD card, but fits directly into your USB port. Quite handy.

Still, another memory card format means we have to shell out even more money, but that's the price of innovation. – Jason Chen

