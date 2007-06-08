Prepaid iPhone Plans Possible? Please.

Is it possible that you might be able to get your paws on an iPhone without signing your life away to AT&T for two years? Well, I kind of doubt it, but curiously enough the recent iPhone ads have been edited since their original airing to remove the "Use requires minimum new two-year activation plan" line at the end.

Does this mean that there might be plans to allow customers to go prepaid with the iPhone? Eh, maybe. Prepaid wireless doesn't seem classy enough for the iPhone to us. I mean, come on, who uses prepaid wireless? Our guess: The legal team realized they didn't need to put the disclaimer in the ads, so they took it out. You're still gonna need to sign up for two years. Sorry, dudes.

Phone News [via TUAW]