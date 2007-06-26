Powerless Wine Thermometer is Useful, Awesome

Different wines should be stored at different temperatures, but how can you tell quickly if your precious Bordeaux is being kept properly? You don't want to waste time and money with some doodad that requires lots of batteries and wires, which is why this Liquid Crystal Wine Thermometer is so great.

It slips right over the bottle, and within a couple of minutes the temperature will appear on the side. There's a list of all sorts of different wines, so you can see whether or not it's chilled properly. And since it uses liquid crystals for the temperature display, no batteries or power is required. Slick.

Product Page [via Book of Joe]