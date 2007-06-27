Poseidon 180 is Super-Sexy, Super-Spenny

This is the Poseidon 180, 180 feet of yacht developed by the Giancarlo Zema Design Group for Bugatti, and it looks a bit like someone has fed it through a bread slicer. Want more info - including price - and pics? Course you do!

The boat can go at speeds of up to 40 knots, thanks to its Bugatti Marine engines, and has an Air Cavity Hull courtesy of Bentley Yachts which reduces hydrodynamic drag, giving you 30 per cent better fuel efficiency. The makers also claim this will make seasickness a thing of the past.

The Poseidon 180 is still, sadly, a glint in its designers' eyes but, given the spending power of the New Rich, it won't be long before one of these is bobbing up and down in the Caribbean. So come on Larry Ellison, pick up your iPhone and give these guys a call.

Poseidon 180 Yacht [Luxist]