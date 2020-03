Sure, this 7-inch portable Wii LCD screen contains its own IR sensor bar, but how fun is it to play Wii on a 7-inch screen? Can you imagine your family gathered around a campsite, huddled around a fire, smacking each other in the face when your mother swings back to serve?

Luckily it's only 14,800 Yen ($119), which isn't too bad a price to pay for a 7-inch LCD. Plus, in Japan, everyone crowding around a tiny object is pretty much standard practice.

Impress [via Nintendo Wii Fanboy]