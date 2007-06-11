Porsche P'7911 Design Multihammer Power Drill - the Apostrophe is All-Important

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Toasters, kettles, sunglasses, coffee makers, phones - now add drills to the endless list of things made by Porsche that don't have five wheels and go "Vroom!". They've got into bed with german tool company Metabo and have come up with an (admittedly) super-sexy drill that is made of carbon fibre and aluminum. The price and a couple more pics are after the jump.h-metabo-porschekoffer.jpg

h-metabo-p7911-aw2.jpg

$665. I look forward to seeing it in one of those films where the handsome plumber comes to fix a pipe and ends up - oh, it's time for breakfast already. – Ad Dugdale

Porsche design multihammer power drill [Sybarites]

