PopPhoto Pops Sigma SD14's Cherry (Verdict: Great RAW, Cooked Price)

Popular Photography's Michael McNamara got his hands over the much-awaited Sigma SD14. It has been three years in the making but was the wait worth it for wondersensor Foveon X3 fans? Not really. The SD14 is great at getting amazing RAW pics at ISO 400 or lower, but once you crank up the sensitivity or use JPEG, the quality falls down dramatically. It's still better than the SD9 and the SD10, but Michael says the price is too high "for its image quality and performance."

Camera Test: Sigma SD14 [Popular Photography]