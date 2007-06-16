Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

PopPhoto Pops Sigma SD14's Cherry (Verdict: Great RAW, Cooked Price)

sigmasd14.jpgPopular Photography's Michael McNamara got his hands over the much-awaited Sigma SD14. It has been three years in the making but was the wait worth it for wondersensor Foveon X3 fans? Not really. The SD14 is great at getting amazing RAW pics at ISO 400 or lower, but once you crank up the sensitivity or use JPEG, the quality falls down dramatically. It's still better than the SD9 and the SD10, but Michael says the price is too high "for its image quality and performance." – Jesus Diaz

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

