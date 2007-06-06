Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

PNY and SanDisk Boost SSD Offerings; SSD Lappies Imminent

ssd-5000-family-64gb.jpgPNY and SanDisk have some pretty slick new offerings on the solid state drives front, inching us ever closer to the time when all new laptops will come with flash hard drives for faster, quieter and more efficient access.

First, SanDisk announced their 1.8-inch 64GB UATA 5000 and 2.5-inch 64GB SATA 5000 SSDs. Not too shabby. Then PNY went ahead and busted out their 2.5-inch 128GB SSD, which is even better. Neither company has touched PQI's insane 256GB 2.5-inch SSD, but that thing is going to cost the price of a small island, so what we're really seeing at this point is a race to reasonable prices.

With bigger SSDs coming out for less and less every day (although none of the above mentioned products have price tags as of yet), it's only a matter of months until we start seeing the transition to SSD laptops start in full effect. Get excited. –Adam Frucci

PNY and SanDisk [via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles