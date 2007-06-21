Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Plug & Play Wireless Speaker System is Transparently Fab

plug_play2.jpg

All rooms with groovy wallpaper should have a Plug & Play: a rather beautiful yet titchy, transparent wireless speaker with Bluetooth receiver. Stick the Bluetooth transmitter plugs in whichever MP3 devices take your fancy—mobile, computer, iPod—and your music will play on said beautiful yet titchy etc, etc.

Designed by Per Brickstad, the plugs recharge in the side of the speaker, which can also display what you're listening to via an LCD display. Very AndrÃ© Courreges, don't you think? – Ad Dugdale

Plug & Play Wireless Speaker System by Per Brikstad [Yanko Design]

