PlayStation 3 Violence Continues Katana-Style

It's been a month since our last entry in PlayStation 3 Melee Watch, but this most recent instance involves Katanas. Apparently, some home invasionist came knocking on a door in search of a PlayStation 3 (Blu-ray fanatic?), but met with Damien Fernandez and his Katana.

After jumping out of bed and stabbing the intruder in the chest, the two of them ran out of the house, into the street, with Damien chasing after him with the sword. Everything ended peacefully when a K-9 officer found the burglar hiding in a palm tree.

Teen Scares Off Burglar With Samurai Sword [Local10]