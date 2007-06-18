PillCam ESO 2 Gives a Better View of Your Esophagus (Verdict: Still not Pretty)

The new PillCam ESO 2, a pill that you have to swallow to take images of your digestive system, has just been approved by the FDA. Now, it will take 14 images per second during 30 minutes, with a 21%-wider view angle and new Automatic Light Control for even more juicy and crispy details. Obligatory gross image samples after the jump.

Still, it doesn't connect to your computer to broadcast any images into the Web, frustrating producers of live ultra-gonzo porn all over the world. The question now is: did you really need this on a monday morning?

