Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Picnic For One

advanced_picnic.jpgWe're not fans of hiking—obviously—but this Picnic For One design would be the thing we'd take with us if we were hiking. The container is waterproof and skinnable (in case you don't like military grey), and contains a plate, a cup, cutlery and room for spices. Plus, you know, food.

So after you finish up your picnic for one, you can neatly pack everything back into the container before your throw yourself off the cliff because you've got nobody to go hiking with you. – Jason Chen

It's Just A Picnic For One [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles