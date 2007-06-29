Photoshop Greg "Sweaty Linesitter" Packer for the Good of Humanity

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iphone_0941_full.jpgGreg Packer enjoys attention. He sits in lines for all sorts of events just so the media will ask his boring opinion on things and he can read about himself in newspapers. You like publicity, Packer? I'll give you some goddamned publicity. It's time for another Gizmodo Photoshop Contest.

Your task: put Greg Packer in ridiculous situations, as ridiculous as possible. Honestly, I'm not going to be all that specific on this one, as I want to see where you guys go with this one. But do it fast! I want to have a gallery of the best submissions up before 6pm tomorrow, when the iPhone goes on sale. So get crackin', and send your finest work to me at [email protected] by noon tomorrow. As usual, humor is the number one priority, with craftsmanship a close second. Entries that have both are what will make the winners gallery. Dismissed!

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

