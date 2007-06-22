Cell Phoney: the ringtone noise maker

I've seen some dumb noise maker keychains over the years, but this one could actually generate some laughs, not just a few smirks when you see it in the shop. It comes with six popular ringtones on board, so with a sneaky button press you'll have a good chance of having at least a few people in a room diving to check their handset.

Or, if you want to get pummeled, why not use it in a movie theatre just to be annoying? I know I'm always eager to slap people who leave their phones on - how many times must they show the "switch that shit off" sign? And don't get me STARTED on people who think some quiet txting is okay... Hello! Bright bloody phone screen!!

Yeah, anyway. US$9.99.

