Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Philips Reveals Copycat Apple TV Clone?

4731-philipsfront2.jpgPhilips has reportedly put together an answer to the Apple TV, and just about all we have so far are these pictures snagged at Computex 2007 in Taiwan showing a nondescript brushed aluminum box that looks like a cross between the Apple TV and a piggy bank with a coin slot up front.

Just like Apple TV, it streams audio and video from a network drive, but this one does it wirelessly, and unfortunately we're hearing its hard drive is a meager 40GB. Take a look at the ass-end of this sucker after the jump.4731-philipsback.jpg Hey, look at that, there's an HDMI port, and optical digital audio output, too.

Philips wasn't showing the interface of this upcoming Apple TV clone yet, nor was it revealing much more, but with that relatively puny 40GB hard drive, it's certainly not HDTV-friendly yet, and already has some catching up to do.

Also, there's something fishy about this picture: notice where the logo would normally be, it looks like the Photoshop clone tool may have been used. Hmm. As soon as we find out more about this intriguing mystery, you'll be the first to know. – Charlie White

Computex 2007: Philips Takes on AppleTV [Trusted Reviews]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles