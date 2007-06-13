Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Philips Living Colours Lighting System Almost Available, Still Fantastic

philips_livingcolors.jpgWe wrote about these LivinColors Lights back on my birthday this year, but Philips actually has availability information on the gorgeous fixtures now.

If you're a European, you'll be able to get these for 149 Euros ($200ish) at the end of summer. If you're like us, you'll have to wait a couple more months until the end of the year when Philips decides to roll them out worldwide.

To refresh, these are lights that can display 16 million different unique colors, which may be great on a laptop, but probably hard to discern when you're staring at it in your living room. But it does come with an RF remote so you can toggle it from the couch (or bed). It's neat for a light, and you may be able to justify the price if you look at this as an art fixture instead of just a bulb. – Jason Chen

philips livingcolors led lights: prices and dates revealed [Technabob]

