Philips Introduces Two iPod-Friendly Bluetooth Wireless Music Systems

In an attempt to cover musical source preferences past and present, Philips has created two stereo systems that will sell for $199 when they arrive in early fall.

Hearkening back to the past, the systems play CDs, even the burned kind that hold MP3s and WMAs. Solidly in the present, they are both full-fledged iPod docks. The BTM630 (above) even plays song files from SD or MMC cards. Looking towards the future, both systems can receive stereo Bluetooth signal from handsets including, yesiree, the iPhone (Hey, Philips said it, not us).

