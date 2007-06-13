Philips Introduces Two iPod-Friendly Bluetooth Wireless Music Systems

In an attempt to cover musical source preferences past and present, Philips has created two stereo systems that will sell for $199 when they arrive in early fall.
Hearkening back to the past, the systems play CDs, even the burned kind that hold MP3s and WMAs. Solidly in the present, they are both full-fledged iPod docks. The BTM630 (above) even plays song files from SD or MMC cards. Looking towards the future, both systems can receive stereo Bluetooth signal from handsets including, yesiree, the iPhone (Hey, Philips said it, not us).
Philips amplifies holiday sounds with innovative, new Bluetooth wireless entertainment systems
NEW YORK - Philips is redefining the limits of entertainment this holiday season. The revolutionary BTM entertainment systems use wireless Bluetooth technology to free digital audio files from personal music players, cell phones and PCs. Introduced at the 2007 Philips Holidays in June event, the simple-to-use BTM628 and BTM630 provide powerful sounds, stylish designs and exciting connectivity to meet consumers' contemporary needs.
"Growing demand for versatile entertainment is leading to more product convergence," said Andy Mintz, senior vice president of marketing, Philips Consumer Electronics, North America. "Philips' Bluetooth Wireless Music System will stream music from any Bluetooth phone, wireless iPod docking cradle or a PC."
In a recent study, the Yankee Group concluded that the number of music-centric and music-storing cell phones will outnumber dedicated MP3 players for the first time in 2009. With this increase and the recent introduction of the iPhone, a new revolution is undoubtedly emerging as music-enabled cell phones are becoming the primary playback device for consumers. Rising to meet the consumer demand, Philips' Bluetooth Wireless Music System will stream songs from any Bluetooth-enabled phone or other device within 30 feet of reception distance.
Wireless freedom with Bluetooth technology No need to spend time fussing with wires thanks to Bluetooth technology. The entertainment systems offer music playback from Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones and allows users to switch between telephone calls and music playback with ease. A full Duplex speaker phone with a built-in microphone and caller ID display offer the ability to participate in a conference call and immediately switch back to listening to a music play list.
A home for digital music collections In addition to providing a USB Direct connection to portable USB MP3 players, both Bluetooth wireless entertainment systems play MP3-CD or WMA-CD with digital text display. The systems offer one touch MP3 digital recording in 2X speed and CD ripping without the need for a computer. Adding versatility, the BTM630 plays and charges an iPod with its integrated dock and plays MP3 or WMA music from a SD or MMC card.
Rich and clear sound experience Pump up the tunes with dynamic bass boost for a deep, rich sound. The entertainment systems feature Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings. The compact BTM628, with a sleek mechanical CD door, and the BTM630, with a metal front CD slot, will add style and pizzazz to any room in the home or office.
The easy-to-use entertainment systems include a handy remote control to navigate the player and digital radio presets. The BTM628 will be available in September 2007 and the BTM630 will be available in August 2007 both at an affordable suggested retail price of $199.