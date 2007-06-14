Philips Decides People Like Colourful MP3 Players

We've already covered most of the best items from the Philips Holidays In June show, but we did a little digging and found at least two items that are not at the show. In addition to the Black and Pearl White GoGear SA23 line, Philips will soon add a Light Blue 1GB SA2313 and a Pink 1GB SA2312. I seem to recall some other company deciding that colors are a good idea, especially in that 1GB range. Oh, but these have built-in displays.