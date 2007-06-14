Philips Debuts Two Bluetooth iPod Speaker Sets

While both the BTM630 and BTM628 support the iPod and Bluetooth media players, they're not just iPod docks. The $199 BTM628 can also play back audio CDs as well as MP3 CDs, and the $399 BTM630 can burn CDs from your MP3s as well.

Both players have weird functionality such as showing Bluetooth speakerphone and caller ID, which we'll probably rarely use seeing as we like to take our calls on the couch, not standing up next to our bookshelf.