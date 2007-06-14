Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Philips Debuts Two Bluetooth iPod Speaker Sets

philipsbt.jpgWhile both the BTM630 and BTM628 support the iPod and Bluetooth media players, they're not just iPod docks. The $199 BTM628 can also play back audio CDs as well as MP3 CDs, and the $399 BTM630 can burn CDs from your MP3s as well.

Both players have weird functionality such as showing Bluetooth speakerphone and caller ID, which we'll probably rarely use seeing as we like to take our calls on the couch, not standing up next to our bookshelf. – Jason Chen

AU: Seems to be a bit of a dupe, but I'm letting it through because it has a different picture to the first post (from overnight). -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles