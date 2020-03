The Fishpen, by outdoor gear company Coleman, is a telescoping fishing rod in a pen sized container. It's for when you happen to pass a creek, or pond, and the mood strikes you to Fish your little heart out and hook some bass in the mouth for the pure love of the sport. The compact bronze reel snaps on after extending the metal pole. Two pens, a case, and hooks, weights and bobbers for $40 bucks.

