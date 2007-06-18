Spyware Doctor breaks 100 million downloads

Who cares? Well we like to throw some love to local kids, and most of you probably didn't even realise that PC Tools, maker of Spyware Doctor, is actually an Aussie software shop. Earlier this year it had a big win when Spyware Doctor was added to Google Pack, and now, after three years on the market, Spyware Doctor has broken its 100 millionth download.

PC Tools' background was in registry editing, with its Registry Mechanic still one of the best in show, so it makes sense that it was well placed to deliver a top notch anti-malware package.

So here's to a grouse Aussie dev done good!

Official Site [PC Tools]