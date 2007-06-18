Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Spyware Doctor breaks 100 million downloads

spywaredoctor.jpg

Who cares? Well we like to throw some love to local kids, and most of you probably didn't even realise that PC Tools, maker of Spyware Doctor, is actually an Aussie software shop. Earlier this year it had a big win when Spyware Doctor was added to Google Pack, and now, after three years on the market, Spyware Doctor has broken its 100 millionth download.

PC Tools' background was in registry editing, with its Registry Mechanic still one of the best in show, so it makes sense that it was well placed to deliver a top notch anti-malware package.

So here's to a grouse Aussie dev done good! -Seamus Byrne

Official Site [PC Tools]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles