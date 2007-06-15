Parrot Party Gives You Bluetooth Tunes On Steroids

This Parrot Party wireless speaker system pumps out a veritable wall of sound for such a tiny unit, even though the 21-ounce system is just nine inches long. It quickly pairs up to any A2DP Bluetooth phone, MP3 player or PC and cranks out the tunes with reckless abandon. We just listened to this baby and it sounds surprisingly good.

It'll run on its rechargeable internal battery for four hours—hard to believe it can keep cranking its 2x 6-watt power for that long, but that's what the Parrot people say. Impressive sound in a fun package. Available next month for $170. We like.