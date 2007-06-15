Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Parrot Party Gives You Bluetooth Tunes On Steroids

parrotparty_front.jpgThis Parrot Party wireless speaker system pumps out a veritable wall of sound for such a tiny unit, even though the 21-ounce system is just nine inches long. It quickly pairs up to any A2DP Bluetooth phone, MP3 player or PC and cranks out the tunes with reckless abandon. We just listened to this baby and it sounds surprisingly good.

It'll run on its rechargeable internal battery for four hours—hard to believe it can keep cranking its 2x 6-watt power for that long, but that's what the Parrot people say. Impressive sound in a fun package. Available next month for $170. We like. – Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles