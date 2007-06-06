Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Panasonic's 7mm DVD Burner, World's Thinnest But Still Feels Fat In This Dress

panasonic_7mm_dvd.jpgPanasonic just rolled out its slimmest DVD burner yet, and this one looks like it hasn't eaten in a month. Just 7mm thick and weighing 3.5 ounces, if it got any thinner the DVD itself would be too thick to fit inside.It's an internal slot-loading drive, made for a laptops that will now be able to be 2.5mm thinner than they could have been before, using the next smallest drive (also made by Panasonic) that's just 9.5mm from top to bottom.

It handles all the usual suspects, burning seven different types of formats including DVD-RAM and DVD-R, +R, DVD-RW, +RW, CD-R and CD-RW. Panasonic says it already started shipping this anorexic item to laptop makers last month, but didn't disclose pricing. If only this were a Blu-ray drive. – Charlie White

Product Page (Japanese translation) [Panasonic, via Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles