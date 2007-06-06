Panasonic's 7mm DVD Burner, World's Thinnest But Still Feels Fat In This Dress

Panasonic just rolled out its slimmest DVD burner yet, and this one looks like it hasn't eaten in a month. Just 7mm thick and weighing 3.5 ounces, if it got any thinner the DVD itself would be too thick to fit inside.It's an internal slot-loading drive, made for a laptops that will now be able to be 2.5mm thinner than they could have been before, using the next smallest drive (also made by Panasonic) that's just 9.5mm from top to bottom.

It handles all the usual suspects, burning seven different types of formats including DVD-RAM and DVD-R, +R, DVD-RW, +RW, CD-R and CD-RW. Panasonic says it already started shipping this anorexic item to laptop makers last month, but didn't disclose pricing. If only this were a Blu-ray drive.

Product Page (Japanese translation) [Panasonic, via Akihabara News]