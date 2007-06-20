Panasonic Producing New 45nm Video Processors

Panasonic just rolled out a new 45nm video processor chip, replacing the older 65nm version used in its previous products. What's this mean to you? A few impressive things, actually. The new chip boasts far less energy consumption (nearly half of its predecessor), better 1080p compression/decompression support, and the ability to process two 1080p screens simultaneously by way of the chip's multi-decoding technology. The higher compression rate means that more compact HD signals can be blasted over a network for a better overall picture, which is good news because HD signals are already beating Galactus at Look Who's Bigger. Hopefully we'll see these chips being used in a variety of Panasonic products soon.

