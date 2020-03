The Panasonic Pocket Power fully charges itself in four hours. But then what? Now hook it up to any of your devices that charge through USB, and share some of that good old energy lovin with them. And if that isn't good enough for you, you can even take it's batteries out and use them in other devices as well.

No word on price or what type of batteries are inside, but it goes on sale in Japan on July 1st.

Panasonic Introduces the USB Pocket Power [I4U]