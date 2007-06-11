Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Palm Treo 800w Details Leaked: WM6, Wi-Fi, EV-DO Rev. A

800w.pngOur Sprint source gave us a great tip on the upcoming Treo 800w that's coming Q4 2007. (That's not a picture of it on the left.)

Lots and lots of improvements for Sprint users over what they can get right now with the 700wx, including EV-DO REV A., Windows Mobile 6, a 320x320 display (now supported on WM6), 256MB flash, 128MB RAM, a 1.3-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and an expansion slot.The big ones are of course Windows Mobile 6, the increased speed of EV-DO Rev. A, Wi-Fi, and that larger screen resolution. The 320x320 resolution is square, yes, but nothing that Treo fans haven't gotten used to already. Plus, it's the first phone announced to support the 320x320 resolution that WM6 offers.

Sprint's aiming at a Q4 2007 release, but we'll see whether the phone's pushed up or back in the coming months. – Jason Chen

Thanks tipster!

