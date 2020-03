Morning Paper a news blog, claims to have pictures and information on the new Palm Gandolf. They say it features "qwerty keypad, Palm OS, Bluetooth, Camera, Micro SD Memory Card and...Rev A data capability." And it will run $200.

Real or not, I do appreciate a good newspaper-type Photoshop job. It's a throwback to an earlier era when people Scotch-taped their visions of flying carriages and portable jukeboxes. Thanks Paul!

