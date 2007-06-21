Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Own a Piece of the Concorde

Concorde.jpgThe iconic embodiment of the commercial airline supersonic era is being sold off piece by piece in France. Scheduled to take place from September 28th to October 1st at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, folks with a big love for aviation and even bigger bank accounts will no doubt gather to try a snag a piece of history.

Don't think you can make it to France? There's a slick website up that's worth a look even if you don't plan on buying anything, although online bids are accepted. In English and French, the website details the auction as well as a free public exhibition being held at the Hotel des Ventes Saint-Aubin. The site also contains a history of the Concorde, photos, and a video gallery. – Kevin Hall

Concorde Auction [via Popular Science]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles