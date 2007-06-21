Own a Piece of the Concorde

The iconic embodiment of the commercial airline supersonic era is being sold off piece by piece in France. Scheduled to take place from September 28th to October 1st at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, folks with a big love for aviation and even bigger bank accounts will no doubt gather to try a snag a piece of history.

Don't think you can make it to France? There's a slick website up that's worth a look even if you don't plan on buying anything, although online bids are accepted. In English and French, the website details the auction as well as a free public exhibition being held at the Hotel des Ventes Saint-Aubin. The site also contains a history of the Concorde, photos, and a video gallery.

Concorde Auction [via Popular Science]