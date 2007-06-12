Our Favorite Dozen Features in Leopard

Let's recap what's new about Leopard, right here in easily-digestible form. Here's our fave dozen updates:

•There's a new Desktop, with a dock and menu bars that adjust to your background.

•Stacks are like folders but they let you see items in a bundle, and when you click on them, they pop up.

•Network View shows computers in their files as if they were residing on your own machine.

•Cover Flow comes to OS X, giving you that same liquid movement to all your documents that you have with your album covers now in iTunes.

•Quick Look lets you view Excel, PDFs and Word documents without having to launch an application.•Leopard is now entirely 64-bit, but you can still run 32-bit applications on it.

•Core Animation makes it easier for developers to add spectacular animations to everyday apps.

•Boot Camp is built in, and Jobs says that XP and Vista can now run at native speed.

•Spaces is barely changed since last year, giving you four separate virtual desktops that can be moved between with the arrow keys.

•Dashboard is slightly upgraded, letting you make widgets out of any web page.

•iChat has been beefed up with a lower delay in tabbed chats. Conferences can be expanded to full screen.

•Time Machine, the spiffy real-time incremental backup routine, looks about the same as when we first saw it, and it also has that great-looking cover flow user interface.

•Okay, it's a baker's dozen: one more thing, Safari 3 finally shows up on Windows XP and Vista. Some people are saying it's a lot faster.