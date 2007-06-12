Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Our Favorite Dozen Features in Leopard

leopard_top10.jpgLet's recap what's new about Leopard, right here in easily-digestible form. Here's our fave dozen updates:

•There's a new Desktop, with a dock and menu bars that adjust to your background.

•Stacks are like folders but they let you see items in a bundle, and when you click on them, they pop up.

•Network View shows computers in their files as if they were residing on your own machine.

•Cover Flow comes to OS X, giving you that same liquid movement to all your documents that you have with your album covers now in iTunes.

•Quick Look lets you view Excel, PDFs and Word documents without having to launch an application.•Leopard is now entirely 64-bit, but you can still run 32-bit applications on it.

•Core Animation makes it easier for developers to add spectacular animations to everyday apps.

•Boot Camp is built in, and Jobs says that XP and Vista can now run at native speed.

•Spaces is barely changed since last year, giving you four separate virtual desktops that can be moved between with the arrow keys.

•Dashboard is slightly upgraded, letting you make widgets out of any web page.

•iChat has been beefed up with a lower delay in tabbed chats. Conferences can be expanded to full screen.

•Time Machine, the spiffy real-time incremental backup routine, looks about the same as when we first saw it, and it also has that great-looking cover flow user interface.

•Okay, it's a baker's dozen: one more thing, Safari 3 finally shows up on Windows XP and Vista. Some people are saying it's a lot faster. – Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles