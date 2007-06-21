OS X 10.4.10 is Out Now

Mac users, Apple's first double digit OS X update (.10) is officially out, so go and hit the software update button and enjoy. But for the detail oriented readers out there, here's what they fixed.

Bluetooth •Addresses an issue in which a Bluetooth headset may show up as an available device for sound output in the Sound preference pane after it had been removed from Bluetooth preferences.

Third-party •Adds RAW image decoding support for the following cameras: Panasonic DMC-LX1, Panasonic DMC-LX2, Leica M8, Leica D-LUX 2, Leica D-LUX 3, Fuji S5 Pro, Nikon D40x, and Canon EOS 1D Mk III. •Resolves an issue in which some DNG images may appear tinted or distorted. •Improves compatibility of Mathematica 6 with 64-bit Macs.

USB •Improves reliability when using the IR remote control after waking from sleep. •Improves reliability when mounting external USB hard drives. •Resolves an issue in which a TomTom GO 910 may not be recognized when connected via USB to an Intel-based Mac.

Other •Improves responsiveness when using the Control-Eject key combination to display a shutdown dialog. •Addresses a specific issue in which users importing video from a DV camera may experience dropped frames. •Includes recent Apple security updates. •Addresses issues with calendar calculations in certain applications. •Addresses issues when rounding decimal numbers for display in certain applications. •For Motion, addresses an issue in which some texture corruption could appear in Motion if VRAM is full.