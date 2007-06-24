OS 10.4.10 Snap, Crackle, Pop

To Mac owners who have yet to upgrade to OS 10.4.10, you may want to wait a bit before slapping on the double digits. A huge thread worth of upgraders found themselves subjected to what has now been coined as "snap, crackle and pop" during audio playback.

The problem seems to occur on multiple systems through built-in speakers and output jacks alike. So unless you enjoy eating Rice Krispies via inner ear ingestion, we'd recommend you hold out on the update.

And now we're hungry. Apple Discussions [via digg]