Optoma Breaks Out Sub $3k 1080p DLP Projector

Think owning a 1080p projector is out of your budget? Think again. Today Optoma is debuting its most affordable 1080p projector, the $2,999 HD80. The new DLP-based HD80 one-ups the HD70 (720p) delivering 1,300 lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. And that's only the beginning.

The HD80 also has two 1.3 HDMI ports, DVI with HDCP and both component and composite connections. It'll be out this July for $2,999.

Big spenders can splurge on the HD81-LV. This projector almost doubles the HD80's brightness (2,500 lumens) and packs 3 HDMI ports along with Texas Instrument's DarkChip3, which keeps your picture crisp and bright even when there's light in your theater room. True ballers can pair the HD81 with an optional anamorphic lens to get a 2.35:1 widescreen image. The HD81 will debut in July for $7,999.

