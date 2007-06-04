Optoma Breaks Out Sub $3k 1080p DLP Projector

Think owning a 1080p projector is out of your budget? Think again. Today Optoma is debuting its most affordable 1080p projector, the $2,999 HD80. The new DLP-based HD80 one-ups the HD70 (720p) delivering 1,300 lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. And that's only the beginning.
The HD80 also has two 1.3 HDMI ports, DVI with HDCP and both component and composite connections. It'll be out this July for $2,999.
Big spenders can splurge on the HD81-LV. This projector almost doubles the HD80's brightness (2,500 lumens) and packs 3 HDMI ports along with Texas Instrument's DarkChip3, which keeps your picture crisp and bright even when there's light in your theater room. True ballers can pair the HD81 with an optional anamorphic lens to get a 2.35:1 widescreen image. The HD81 will debut in July for $7,999.
Optoma Introduces its Definitive 1080p Home Theater Solution The Latest in 1080p Projection Arrives with the Optoma HD81-LV Home Theater Projector
MILPITAS, CA (June 4, 2007) - Optoma, one of the leading manufacturers of digital projection and display devices, announced the shipping of the HD81-LV 1080p home theater projector. The latest native 1080p home theater projector in Optoma's award-winning projector line, the HD81-LV is the latest incarnation of the company's unique two-piece projection system that includes a native 1080p projector and studio-grade video processor.
The Optoma HD81-LV's brightness opens up new home theater environments. With its extensive connectivity options, personalized setting adjustments and a DarkChip3â„¢ chipset from Texas Instruments, the HD81-LV is able to deliver rich and deep textures with astonishing image quality. The HD81-LV sports 2500 lumens and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio which makes it a unique system in non-light controlled environments.
And, like the HD81, Optoma's award-winning 1080p projection system, the HD81-LV and its two-piece design eliminates the need for multiple cables going from video sources to the projector.
Together with the optional Anamorphic Lens/Sled Kit from Optoma, the HD81-LV can create a true widescreen cinematic experience. When the anamorphic lens is installed together with the HD81-LV, it creates a 2.35:1 widescreen image, without the loss of color clarity, brightness or resolution.
Features Native 1080p (1920x1080) resolution 2500 lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio 1080p DarkChip3â„¢ DLPÂ® chipset by Texas Instruments Video processor supports up-scaling to 1080p with de-interlacing The Auto-IRIS and Auto235 functions automatically detect the aspect ratio, then formats the image for the anamorphic lens
Specifications Display Technology: Single 0.95-inch DarkChip3â„¢ DLPÂ® chipset Brightness (typical): 2500 lumens Contrast Ratio: 10,000:1 (Full On/Full Off) Resolution: 1080p native (1920 x 1080) Video Compatibility: Full NTSC, PAL, SECAM, HDTV (720p, 1080i/p), SDTV (480i/p, 576i) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 native, full automatic 2.35:1 with Anamorphic Lens I/O Connectors: HDMI, RS-232, USB (projector); 3x HDMI (+1 external HDMI expansion), 2x BNC Component YPbPr/RGBHV, 2x Component, 3x Composite Video, One VGA, RS-232, 2x 12V triggers, 1x IR port extension (video processor) Image Processing: Motion Adaptive 480i, 576i and 1080i de-interlacing, 10-bit image processing, advanced 3D comb filter, 3x presets, 3x programmable display formats, advanced noise reduction and sharpening Color Management: User definable gamma, RBGCYM 6-color 16 region adjustment, three user definable modes, ISFccc color settings Weight: 10 pounds (projector); 9.2 pounds (video processor) Warranty: 3 years limited parts and labor; 1 year on lamp (projector); 3 year Optoma Express replacement
The Optoma HD81-LV home theater projection system will be available in July 2007 for an estimated street price of $7,999 through authorized Optoma dealers and retailers.
Optoma Introduces Sub-$3,000 DLP-Based 1080p Home Theater Projector Optoma's New 1080p Projector Snaps Price Point in DLP Front Projection Category
MILPITAS, CA (June 4, 2007) - Optoma, one of the leading manufacturers of digital projection and display devices, introduced the HD80 1080p home theater projector. The HD80 is the company's new 1080p home theater projector that offers outstanding features, functionality and value.
The HD80 features the latest 1080p DLPÂ® DMD chipset from Texas Instruments and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio with Optoma's proprietary ImageAIâ„¢ technology, which allows the HD80 to deliver extraordinary color saturation and subtle details for incredible image quality. The Optoma HD80 allows conscientious home theater enthusiasts to enjoy 1080p pictures without compromising performance.
With 1300 lumens and a native 16:9 aspect ratio, the HD80 also offers studio-grade resolution with its internal video/color enhancement processing system, which delivers an advanced three-stage process flow that offers personalized adjustment settings at each stage. The HD80 also boasts Texas Instruments' BrilliantColorâ„¢ color processing technology to deliver higher brightness and provide truer, more vibrant colors to the projected picture.
Features 1080p DLPÂ® chipset and BrilliantColorâ„¢ technologies by Texas Instruments Native 1080p (1920x1080) resolution 1300 lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio (with ImageAIâ„¢) Three-stage video processing system offers personalized adjustment options: decoding, image enhancement and color reproduction enhancement
Specifications Display Technology: Single 0.95-inch 1080p DMD DLPÂ® chipset Brightness (typical): 1300 lumens Contrast Ratio: 10,000:1 (with ImageAIâ„¢) Resolution: 1080p native (1920 x 1080) Video Compatibility: Full NTSC, PAL, SECAM, HDTV (720p, 1080i/p), SDTV (480i/p, 576i) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 native, full automatic 2.35:1 with Anamorphic Lens I/O Connectors: 2x HDMI (1.3), DVI-I w/HDCP, S-Video, Component Video, Composite Video, RS-232, 12V trigger, External IR receiver port Image Processing: Motion Adaptive 480i, 576i and 1080i de-interlacing, 10-bit image processing, advanced 3D comb filter, 3x presets, 3x programmable display formats, advanced noise reduction and sharpening Color Management: User definable gamma, three user definable modes, ISFccc color settings Weight: 10 pounds (projector) Warranty: 2 years limited parts and labor; 1 year on lamp
The Optoma HD80 home theater projector will be available in July 2007 for an estimated street price of $2,999 through authorized Optoma dealers and retailers.
