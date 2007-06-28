Opinions Side-By-Side In Our iPhone Review Matrix

If you were too lazy to actually read the four iPhone reviews that came out last night, we've done the hard part and stuck the most salient tidbits into a chart, hoping to see both agreement and dissent among the elders: David Pogue of the New York Times, Walt Mossberg of the Wall Street Journal, Ed Baig of USA Today and Steven Levy of Newsweek. (What happened to Lev Grossman at Time Magazine? He usually gets the Apple stuff early too.) Jump for our painstakingly created review matrix—it's fun to notice what words they all use, and when one totally disagrees with the rest. The iPhone Matches Most of Its Hype [New York Times]

The iPhone is Breakthrough Handheld Computer [Wall Street Journal]

Apple's iPhone isn't perfect, but it's worthy of the hype [USA Today]

At Last, the iPhone: A first look [Newsweek]