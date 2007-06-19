Opera Takes On iPhone With Mini 4 Beta Browser

There are many reasons that you could call the Opera Mini 4 Beta an assault on the iPhone's Safari browser. New features include:

• Overview mode empowers people to browse their favorite websites • Zooms in and cleanly focuses on the content you want (as seen in Opera's Wii browser) • Dynamically changes size of text and images, to read without a lot of scrolling • A virtual mouse to make it easy to scroll in any direction

Another reason is the cute but dorky video that totally rips on the iPhone for being expensive and, I guess, in all other ways quite similar to Opera's little wunderbrowser. Hey, are they even using the same New York Times page in their promo image above?

