Opera Browser For the Nintendo DS Available In US

You been hurtin' for a DS browser for soooo long. Well, guess what? It's finally here. That's not to say it's going to change your life or anything. Super-early reviews were not so psyched. Still, a browser for the DS is a no-brainer, so it's nice to finally see it available, even if it will cost you $30. What? Yep, follow the jump to see the press release for yourself.

Nintendo DS Browser available to North American market

Oslo, Norway - June 8, 2007 - Opera Software today announced that the Nintendo DST Browser, powered by Opera, is now available to the North American market. Packaged just as a game cartridge, the DS browser is sold at an estimated retail price of $29.99. There are two variants of the DS browser cartridge for either the Nintendo DS or Nintendo DS Lite systems. Both variants are available on Nintendo.com, with the browser for Nintendo DS Lite also available at locations where video games are sold.

Opera's browser for Nintendo DS provides a customized Web experience. Users are given full advantage of the dual screens of the DS to view sites in either Overview mode, which presents the complete Web site on the lower screen with the highlighted area zoomed in on the upper screen, or with Opera's Small-Screen Rendering, where the upper and lower screens are combined to make a single screen. Users of the Nintendo DS Browser can access all their favorite Web sites from Wi-Fi environments at home, at one of Nintendo's free NintendoÂ® Wi-Fi Connection hotspots* and public access hotspots (subject to connection fees of the hotspot provider).

"With the DS Browser, Nintendo continues to expand the possibilities for users of this tremendously popular game platform," says Scott Hedrick, EVP Marketing, Opera Software. "Opera is excited to work with Nintendo to bring the easy and accessible way to browse the Internet to DS lovers in North America. DS Browser makes it easy to check news, popular user generated content sites or comparison shop while in a Wi-Fi hotspot." For more information on Opera for Nintendo products, visit www.opera.com/nintendo.

* For further information on Nintendo's Wi-Fi Connection service and to find the nearest free Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection hotspot, please visit www.nintendowifi.com.

About Opera for DevicesOpera provides an optimized implementation of Internet technologies for handheld devices, digital TV and other devices, with innovative and powerful features that seamlessly adapt the Internet experience to suit varying screen sizes and input devices. In addition to being a full Internet browser, Opera is a high performance execution environment for Web applications and dynamic user interfaces based on interoperable open Web technologies such as AJAX. www.opera.com/devices/.

About Opera Software ASAOpera Software ASA has redefined Web browsing for PCs, mobile phones and other networked devices. Opera's cross-platform Web browser technology is renowned for its performance, standards compliance and small size, while giving users a faster, safer and more dynamic online experience. Opera Software is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices around the world. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol OPERA. Learn more about Opera at http://www.opera.com.