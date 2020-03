Even though they've openly said they support both of the new high-def formats, Onkyo is putting its final touches on its first HD DVD player, the DV-HD805. It'll be based off Toshiba's HD-XA2, but Onkyo is saying it'll have some tweaks in the audio and standard def video side. It's expected out this fall, but no word on pricing yet. Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing a universal player from Onkyo a la LG.

