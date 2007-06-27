Onkyo DTX-8.8, The Receiver With Everything

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

onkyo88.jpg Onkyo kicks ass again with its latest monster receiver, the Integra DTX-8.8. This one has four HDMI 1.3a inputs and two HDMI outputs, and uses the industry standard Silicon Optix chipset to upscale video to 1080p. This unit brings the serious power, able to pump 280 watts into each of its seven channels. Just look at all the inputs on this mutha.onkyoback_big.jpg Onkyo_front_big.jpg With almost every imaginable input, output and sound/video enhancement option, this ultimate receiver and video switching center is not going to be cheap, shipping in late July for $US2692. Four HDMI inputs? Wow. We could think of lots of things to plug into that. Downside? This is looking like a Japan-only product. But not to worry. There's one that's a whole lot like it, the Onkyo TX-NR905, shipping in August here in the US.

